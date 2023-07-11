There are many tasks facing Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. There are many tasks facing the country. Infrastructure projects are being implemented not only in Karabakh and East Zangezur, but throughout the country, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting dedicated to the socio-economic results of six months of 2023, Trend reports.

“Our huge financial resources are involved and mobilized in connection with industrial development and other issues. We should approach all allocated funds in a cost efficient manner and ensure complete transparency – both in collecting and spending budget revenues. As I mentioned, when additions were made to our budget, the second main direction has been to increase our military strength. And this is also natural. The international situation is clear,” the head of state pointed out.