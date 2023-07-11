We must be stronger to protect ourselves - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. Rules are completely violated in the world, the rules of conduct, international law are not followed. We see this almost every day. Every day, the great powers, which have assumed the role of guarantors of international law, first violate this law and then justify their actions, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting dedicated to the socio-economic results of six months of 2023, Trend reports.

Noting all major countries violate international legal norms, the head of state said: “Therefore, of course, we must be stronger, first of all, to protect ourselves, protect our independence, protect our choice, protect our way of life, protect our territorial integrity. After the Second Karabakh War, we took very serious steps in this direction. I have already stated this, but I want to say again that the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have greater military potential. We will become stronger both in terms of combat capability and equipment, because this process does not and should not stop.”

“I have said that we will allocate as much funds as necessary for two directions – restoration of the liberated lands and building up our military potential,” President Ilham Aliyev added.