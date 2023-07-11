Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Armenia officially recognized territory of Azerbaijan, including Karabakh and enclave villages - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 11 July 2023 19:01 (UTC +04:00)
Laman Zeynalova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. One of the positive aspects observed recently is that there is some progress in the position of the Armenian side, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting dedicated to the socio-economic results of six months of 2023, Trend reports.

“Whereas it accepted the territorial integrity, sovereignty and borders of Azerbaijan in October last year, in May of this month they went further and officially recognized the parameters of the territory of Azerbaijan, including Karabakh and enclave villages,” the head of state underlined.

“This should be viewed as a positive development. It is now time for the same words to be put on paper, sign it and establish relations,” the President added.

