No one can talk to Azerbaijan in language of threats and ultimatums - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. Because in today's world, the power factor is at the forefront. Power is reckoned with. Power is avoided. And we have shown it several times in the last two and a half years and no-one can influence our resolve,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting dedicated to the socio-economic results of six months of 2023, Trend reports.

“On the contrary, we were able to break all the arrows aimed at us, protect our dignity and interests. There is no need for additional words, everything is obvious.

I don't want to go too much into detail, so to speak, but everyone can and should see and know that no one can talk to Azerbaijan in the language of threats and ultimatums, and I think that there will be no such attempts from now on,” the head of state underlined.