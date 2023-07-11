Azerbaijan’s favorable geographical situation creates additional opportunities for us - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. The importance of the transport sector has been growing, especially recently. Because some restrictive measures have led to the opening of new transport routes, and Azerbaijan’s favorable geographical situation certainly creates additional opportunities for us, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting dedicated to the socio-economic results of six months of 2023, Trend reports.

“We have been pursuing a consistent policy for the development of the transport sector for many years. We have completely modernized the entire infrastructure in our territory in accordance with the requirements of the earlier period. But today the demand has further increased. Because the cargo is increasing, whilst transport routes are limited. An increase in cargo transportation from North to South and the other way round, from East to West and vice versa is obvious. Here too, Azerbaijan acts as a very reliable partner, is in close contact with its neighbors and does not spare help in solving the transport problems of the neighbors,” the head of state pointed out.