Transportation of Azerbaijani goods by Azerbaijani company will bring us additional revenues - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. We were recently able to expand our transportation capabilities beyond our borders. Three large tankers have been purchased, each with a capacity of 115,000 tons. This is the first time in the history of Azerbaijan and that was done on my instruction. Tankers were named Shusha, Karabagh and Zangezur,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting dedicated to the socio-economic results of six months of 2023, Trend reports.

“Transportation of Azerbaijani goods by an Azerbaijani company will bring us additional revenues, and we are already present in the Black Sea. We were already there anyway. We had small ships, but today three of our largest tankers, “Afromax” tankers, are already operating in the Black Sea. If necessary, we can increase their number,” the head of state pointed out.