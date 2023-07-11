We have to re-examine our shipbuilding opportunities in the Caspian Sea - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. We have to re-examine our shipbuilding opportunities in the Caspian Sea, because orders are coming from neighboring countries, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting dedicated to the socio-economic results of six months of 2023, Trend reports.

“Our shipyard is calculated for the available shipping capacity. At the same time, we also took into account the decommissioning of ships that have been operating for many years. Because they fall into disrepair and must be upgraded. But there is a greater demand now – both our own and from neighboring countries. So, it is not ruled out that someday we can start expanding the production areas of the shipyard,” the Azerbaijani President noted.

