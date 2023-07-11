I am sure that state program on future development of Nakhchivan will be fully implemented - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. The recently adopted state program on the future development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is a program that can ensure the successful socio-economic development of Nakhchivan in a short period of time, and I am sure that it will be fully implemented,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting dedicated to the socio-economic results of six months of 2023, Trend reports.

“This program is based on our own resources. The issue of turning Nakhchivan into a “green energy” zone along with Karabakh and East Zangezur was initiated by me. Most of the electricity in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is now produced by hydropower plants. The construction of solar and wind power plants is also envisaged there,” the head of state noted.

“We will meet all the needs of the autonomous republic for “green energy”. We will also export “green energy” to neighboring countries,” the President of Azerbaijan added.