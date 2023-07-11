İncident in Azerbaijan's Gadabay district - completely unacceptable, President Ilham Aliyev says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. The greater part of our country has already been officially declared a “green energy” zone, and against this background, the incident in the Gadabay district is completely unacceptable,“ said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting dedicated to the socio-economic results of six months of 2023, Trend reports.

“I believe that the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources was negligent as a minimum, it showed lack of control, acted as a passive observer, as a result of which a foreign investor contaminated our nature. People raised their legitimate voice of protest, but did anyone listen to them? No! One day, two days, three days, five days. What was the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources thinking? Wasn’t it aware that there was such a problem? It was either aware but turned a blind eye to it, or it was unaware. Both are not acceptable,” the head of state noted.

