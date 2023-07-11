Throwing stones at police is not an act that brings honor to anyone - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. It is true that some of the citizens were provoked and committed inappropriate and illegal acts, and this is intolerable and unacceptable. Some of those provocateurs have gone into hiding in Azerbaijan, others have fled abroad. Those in Azerbaijan have already been identified and several have been brought to justice. We will bring those abroad to account, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting dedicated to the socio-economic results of six months of 2023, Trend reports.

“Chaos, arbitrariness and provocations in Azerbaijan ended in 1993. If someone has forgotten that, we can remind them. Therefore, citizens should also show culture, as they say, show enlightenment, obey the law, and not throw stones at the police. Throwing stones at the police is not an act that brings honor to anyone. This is one thing. Secondly, it is a crime. If the Azerbaijani police show tolerance, it does not mean that people can throw stones at the police. This is absolutely unacceptable. I am saying this to everyone. We are not going to play with anyone’s whims here and if we believe that it is necessary, we will punish those involved in such a way that they will regret it,” the head of state pointed out.