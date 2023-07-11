Extraction of early gas from Absheron gas condensate field is very important event - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. Extraction of early gas from the Absheron gas condensate field is indeed a very important event. Because our main gas resource to this day was the Shah Deniz gas condensate field, in relation to exports,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting dedicated to the socio-economic results of six months of 2023, Trend reports.

The head of state noted: “We had high hopes and we knew that the Absheron gas condensate field contained major reserves. It was reported to me a few days ago that early gas was produced. The flow rates are also very good. One well produces even more gas and condensate than from the “Shah Deniz” gas field. This will ensure our energy security at a higher level. Also, the volume of gas going for export will increase year by year, not only because of “Shah Deniz”, but also because of “Absheron”.”