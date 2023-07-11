President Ilham Aliyev gives one week to respective bodies to investigate Gadabay incident (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. After I heard the news (about Gadabay incident), I called the Prime Minister and told him to immediately establish a commission and send them to the place. Did I have to actually say that? Didn’t the Minister of Ecology know that he should go there?” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting dedicated to the socio-economic results of six months of 2023, Trend reports.

“I said to them that they should go there, talk to the people, take air samples, involve international experts. Because it is quite possible that the ministry was the cause of this incident. It is quite possible that you should involve international experts to give their opinion. To what extent is the exploitation of these fields harmful to people's health and nature? There is no answer so far,” the head of state noted.

President Ilham Aliyev gave instructions to inform him and the public about the matter and investigate it in a week’s time.