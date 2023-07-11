Azerbaijani Army prevents Armenian armed groups' attempt to set up fortifications - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. On July 11, from 19:00 to 19:15 (GMT+4), members of the illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily located, tried to set up permanent fortifications in front of the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in the direction of the Kalbajar district, Trend reports citing MoD.

As a result of urgent measures taken by the units of the Azerbaijani Army, the works were immediately stopped.

In addition, from 21:15 to 21:30 (GMT+4), units of the Armenian armed forces intermittently fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of the Yellija settlement of the Kalbajar district.

The units of the Azerbaijani Army have taken adequate response measures.