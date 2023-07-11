Chairman of Turkish Parliament arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. A delegation headed by Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Numan Kurtulmush has arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit, Trend reports.

A guard of honor has lined up at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly was met at the airport by First Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ali Huseynli, Head of the Azerbaijani-Turkish inter-parliamentary working group Ahliman Amiraslanov and other officials.