Armenian troops open fire at Azerbaijani positions in direction of Shusha district (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. Illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Shusha district on July 11, at 23:25 (GMT+4), the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Moreover, units of the Armenian troops opened fire from the direction of the Gorus district at positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the direction of the settlement of Zabukh in the Lachin district on July 12, at 05:45 (GMT+4).

Azerbaijani Army units have taken response measures.