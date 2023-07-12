Turkish Grand National Assembly chairman in Azerbaijan's Martyrs' Alley, Memorial (UPDATE)

details added, first published at 11:32

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. The delegation headed by Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmus, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, has visited the Alley of the Honor, the Alley of Martyrs and the Turkish Martyrs' Memorial in Baku, Trend reports.

During the visit to the Alley of Honor, the delegation paid tribute to the memory of national leader of the Azerbaijani people, architect and founder of modern independent Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev and laid a wreath at his grave.

Then the memory of the wife of the national leader, outstanding ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva was honored, flowers were laid on her grave.

After that, the delegation visited the Alley of Martyrs, where they honored the memory of the heroic sons of Azerbaijan who gave their lives for the freedom and sovereignty of their country, laid flowers at their graves.

A wreath was also laid in front of the Eternal Flame.

The guests viewed the panorama of Baku from the highest point of the city, they were provided with detailed information about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the landscaping works carried out in Baku.