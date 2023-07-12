Azerbaijan makes amendments to Civil Code

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. Amendments have been made to the Civil Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

In this regard, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the corresponding law.

According to the amendments, prior to the appointment of a guardian and trustee for children who have lost their parents and are left without parental care and in need of guardianship or guardianship, the functions of the guardianship or guardianship authority are performed by the relevant executive authority.