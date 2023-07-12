US State Secretary remains committed to help facilitate peace in S.Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. US State Secretary Antony Blinken assured of his support for durable peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trend reports.

"I spoke with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan yesterday to reiterate my strong support for ongoing efforts to secure peace with Azerbaijan. Direct dialogue and diplomacy are the only path to a durable peace in the South Caucasus and I remain committed to help facilitate," Blinken wrote on his Twitter page.

Meanwhile, the negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have become more intense in recent months.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held bilateral talks on June 27-29 at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington, Virginia.

They met with US Secretary Anthony Blinken and Assistant to the President and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington.

The ministers and their teams continued progress on the draft bilateral Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations. They reached an agreement on additional articles and achieved mutual understanding on the draft agreement, meanwhile acknowledging that the positions on some key issues require further work.