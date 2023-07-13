Azerbaijani defense minister meets Israeli defense minister (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

details added, first published at 13:54

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation headed by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan Trend reports.

The Israeli delegation visited the Alley of Martyrs and laid flowers on the graves of heroic Azerbaijanis and National Hero of Azerbaijan Albert Agarunov, who gave their lives in the name of independence and territorial integrity of their country.

Then an official welcoming ceremony was held at the Ministry of Defense.

The national anthems of both countries were played, and a commemorative entry was left in the "Book of Honored Guests" in accordance with protocol.

Colonel-General Hasanov welcomed his Israeli colleague and expressed satisfaction to see the guest in Azerbaijan, noting that the high level of partnership between the two countries plays an important role not only in their development, but also in ensuring security throughout the region.

Expressing satisfaction with his first visit to Azerbaijan as Minister of Defense of Israel, Gallant pointed out that Azerbaijani-Israeli relations are based on friendship and mutual trust. The importance of mutual visits from the point of view of further expansion of military cooperation was emphasized at the meeting.

The sides discussed prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel in the military, military-technical fields and other issues of mutual interest.