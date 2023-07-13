Azerbaijani FM talks about country's political priorities

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, July 13. Armenia has not yet provided information about 4,000 Azerbaijani citizens who went missing during the first Karabakh war, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said during a speech at the "Revival of Aghdam" event, Trend reports.

The minister noted that the mass graves discovered only after the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from occupation are proof of crimes.

"One of our political priorities in a rather difficult international situation is to anticipate and prevent potential risks that may pose a threat to Azerbaijan, as well as to protect Azerbaijani territories and people. This is the most important and promising issue that we face," he said.

Meanwhile, the "Revival of Aghdam" event is taking place in the conference center in the city of Aghdam.

The event is attended by the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, heads of diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan, employees of the special representative office of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories included in the Karabakh Economic Region (except for the Shusha region).

It began with a demonstration of a video about reconstruction works carried out in the liberated territories.

After the event, the participants will get acquainted with the restoration and creative works carried out in the Aghdam city.