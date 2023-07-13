Efforts to identify culprits for war crimes against Azerbaijan must continue - FM

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, July 13. The efforts to identify those responsible for military crimes against Azerbaijan should continue, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

He made this remark during his speech at an event called "Revival of Agdam" at the Aghdam Conference Center.

"For 30 years, one of the main tasks of Azerbaijani diplomacy has been to raise awareness within international organizations, foreign countries, and global media about the aggression, occupation, and ethnic cleansing policies conducted against our country, preventing the removal of this issue from the international agenda, and strengthening its legal framework," Bayramov said.

The minister noted that there are new realities established in the region today.

"Our work should continue in attracting companies from friendly countries to participate in the reconstruction efforts in Karabakh, obtaining information about the latest and new technologies available in the world and transferring them to relevant partner structures in our country, keeping the issue of mine threat on the agenda of international institutions and organizations, which is the most serious problem, identifying the culprits, increasing assistance to Azerbaijan, and ultimately attracting the most advanced technologies to our country. The work we have started in this direction must continue with full force. The culprits must be held accountable," added the minister.

An event called "Revival of Agdam" is attended by the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, heads of diplomatic missions in our country, employees of the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories within the Karabakh economic region (excluding the Shusha district).

The event began with the screening of a video showcasing the reconstruction efforts being carried out in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, following the second Karabakh war in 2020.

After the event, the participants will get acquainted with the reconstruction and development works carried out in Agdam.