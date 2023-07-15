Negotiations with President Ilham Aliyev, PM Pashinyan were substantial - Charles Michel

BRUSSELS, Belgium, July 15. The negotiations were substantial, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, told journalists, following the meeting with President of the Republic Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports.

He noted the intensive and productive nature of the high-level meetings in Washington and Brussels.

"We are going through one of the most difficult stages. I pay tribute to the two leaders for their firm commitment to the peace process and call on them to take further bold steps to ensure progress towards normalization," he said.

He noted the important momentum in political discussions and efforts.

"We discussed all the issues on the agenda, sovereignty and territorial integrity," Michel added.

