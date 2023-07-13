Any provocation against Azerbaijani soldiers prone to fiercest crackdowns - FM

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, July 13. Most severe response will be given to any provocation against Azerbaijani soldiers, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

In response to journalists' questions regarding the upcoming meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, the minister emphasized that negotiations on all relevant issues are conducted during such meetings, including a peace treaty, the demarcation process, the opening of communications, and humanitarian matters.

Highlighting the negative impact of provocations on the negotiation process, Jeyhun Bayramov stated that provocations do not contribute to the peace process but instead create tension.

"Azerbaijan's position is clear. Azerbaijan's call is to warn Armenia against these provocations. The most severe response will be given to any provocation against Azerbaijani soldiers. This step will not benefit those who think of sabotage or carry it out," said the minister.

An event called "Revival of Agdam" is taking place at the conference center in Agdam. The event is attended by the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, heads of diplomatic missions in our country, employees of the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories within the Karabakh economic region (excluding the Shusha district).