Hypocrisy of Armenian officials has no limits - Azerbaijani MFA

Politics Materials 13 July 2023 21:30 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Apparently, there is no limit to the hypocrisy of Armenian officials, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.

"Apparently, there is no limit to the hypocrisy of Armenian officials. Otherwise, why would a country that killed dozens of innocent children, including 12 children as a result of rocket attacks and aggression against Azerbaijan, abuse the deaths of children for political purposes?" he wrote on his Twitter page in response to the provocative publication of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

