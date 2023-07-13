Assistant to Azerbaijani President exposes falsehood of Armenian FM (VIDEO/PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Fact checking and myth busting needed when the foreign minister of Armenia is spreading lies and disinformation in official capacity, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration said, Trend reports.

He made the remark in response to the provocative publication by the Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan about the alleged death of Armenian children due to a "blockade" by Azerbaijan.

"As local police affirmed 2 kids left unattended by parent, they perished due to negligence and high temperature in the car while sleeping. It is nothing but hypocrisy!" Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page.

Hajiyev noted that the Lachin border checkpoint is operational, but it is not related to the incident in question.

"By mentioning Lachin check point Armenian FM probably attempts to mislead as if there are food shortages in Karabakh. But video from Khankandi restaurant shows the opposite," he added.

