BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. A meeting was held between Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Head of the representative office of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Azerbaijan Dragana Kojic, Trend reports.

Сooperation between Azerbaijan and the ICRC, the recent situation at the Lachin border checkpoint, as well as issues of the ICRC's activities in the Azerbaijani city of Khankendi were discussed.

Will be updated