Azerbaijani FM meets with ICRC office head in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. A meeting was held between Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Head of the representative office of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Azerbaijan Dragana Kojic, Trend reports.

Сooperation between Azerbaijan and the ICRC, the recent situation at the Lachin border checkpoint, as well as issues of the ICRC's activities in the Azerbaijani city of Khankendi were discussed.

Regarding the recent situation with the activities at the Lachin border checkpoint, Bayramov said that the shelling of the checkpoint on June 15 and the smuggling attempts of Armenian drivers show that Armenia does not intend to stop interfering with the sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

The minister said that the ICRC's statement of July 11 that the organization does not support the transportation of undeclared products and terminates service contracts with drivers of vehicles carrying such goods was taken into account.

Bayramov also noted the need to prevent similar cases in the future.

“It will be possible for Armenian residents to continue crossing the Lachin border checkpoint for medical purposes with the help of the ICRC in compliance with the necessary rules,” the minister said.

Regarding the issue of supplying the residents of Armenia, Bayramov noted that the Azerbaijani side has the opportunity to assist them through the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan (which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 Second Karabakh War), and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 at 12:00 (GMT+4), the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.