Armenia once again subjects positions of Azerbaijani Army to fire

Politics Materials 14 July 2023 14:53 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Shusha and Khojaly regions on July 14, at about 10:55 (GMT+4), the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Moreover, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Arazdeyen settlement of the Vedi region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Heydarabad settlement of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, starting from 13:39 to 13:50 (GMT+4).

The Azerbaijan army units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions.

