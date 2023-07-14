Turkish Armed Forces share on expertise with Azerbaijani army - Turkish defense minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. The Turkish Armed Forces will continue to share their military knowledge and experience with the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Turkish Minister of National Defense Yashar Guler said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the meeting with Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Socio-Economic Issues Khalid Ahadov.

"We are making every effort to develop our relations. We will continue to support the Azerbaijani brothers, our hearts will continue to beat in unison. We are always with you, dear Azerbaijan!" Guler said.