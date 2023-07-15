Armenians try to prevent passenger planes from flying through Azerbaijan - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, are using radio interference against GPS satellite navigation systems of passenger planes of local and foreign airlines flying through the airspace of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

As a result of the use of radio interference against the Gulfstream G280 passenger aircraft of the Azerbaijan Airlines, flying on the Zangilan-Fuzuli route from 11:54 to 12:07 (GMT+4) and Fuzuli-Baku route from 13:02 to 13:17 (GMT+4) on July 13, the GPS navigation system of the aircraft failed, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said.

"The facts of the use of radio interference by illegal Armenian armed formations against GPS satellite navigation systems of passenger aircraft have been recorded. Despite repeated appeals to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent that such cases pose a serious threat to the safety of air transportation, no measures were taken," the ministry said.