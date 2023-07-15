Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh do not take measures to ensure safety of passenger aircrafts flying over Azerbaijan - MoD

Politics Materials 15 July 2023 10:22 (UTC +04:00)
Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh do not take measures to ensure safety of passenger aircrafts flying over Azerbaijan - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russia's peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, have been repeatedly using radio interference against the GPS satellite navigation systems of passenger aircrafts, flying through Azerbaijan, Ministry of Defense said, Trend reports.

"Despite repeated appeals to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent that such cases pose a serious threat to the safety of air transportation, no measures were taken," the ministry said.

Will be updated

