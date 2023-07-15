Transportation of humanitarian goods for Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh in Barda-Aghdam direction discussed - Charles Michel

BRUSSELS, Belgium, July 15. During the talks with President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the issue of transportation of humanitarian supplies for the Armenian residents of Karabakh in the direction of Barda-Aghdam was discussed, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, told journalists, following the meeting with President of the Republic Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports.

President Michel noted Azerbaijan’s willingness to equally provide humanitarian supplies to Armenian resident of Karabakh via Aghdam.

"I see both options as important and encourage the humanitarian deliveries from both sides to ensure the needs to the population are met. I also welcomed the resumption of medical evacuations by the ICRC," he said.

Today, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels.

During the trilateral meeting, issues of delimitation of borders, continuation of negotiations on a peace treaty, opening of transport corridors, connection of Nakhchivan with the main territory of Azerbaijan, withdrawal of illegal military formations from the territory of Azerbaijan and their disarmament, as well as issues related to the facts of smuggling were discussed.

The parties also discussed the prospects for the transportation of humanitarian goods intended for Karabakh from Barda-Agdam, issues of Armenians living in Karabakh.