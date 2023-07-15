Details of talks between President Ilham Aliyev, PM Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. The issues discussed between President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who met today at the invitation of President of the European Council Charles Michel, have been disclosed, Trend reports.

During the trilateral meeting, issues of delimitation of borders, continuation of negotiations on a peace treaty, opening of transport corridors, connection of Nakhchivan with the main territory of Azerbaijan, withdrawal of illegal military formations from the territory of Azerbaijan and their disarmament, as well as issues related to the facts of smuggling were discussed.

The parties also discussed the prospects for the transportation of humanitarian goods intended for Karabakh from Barda-Agdam, issues of Armenians living in Karabakh.

On July 15, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a trilateral meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.