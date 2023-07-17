Azerbaijan exempts import of personal armor, mine-detecting dogs from taxes, customs duties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Import of personal armor and mine-detecting dogs to Azerbaijan have been exempted from taxes and customs duties, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the law on amendments to the law of Azerbaijan "On customs tariff" signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the amendment, on the basis of a supporting document of the body (institution) established by the relevant executive authority, the import of goods intended for de-mining liberated territories, as well as other war-affected territories of Azerbaijan, devices containing explosives, all types of machinery, equipment, technical means and devices, their spare parts, protective clothes, tools, mine-detecting dogs, explosives and pyrotechnics are exempted from customs duties from March 1, 2023 for a period of five years.