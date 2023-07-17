Western Azerbaijan Community issues upbeat statement over Brussels meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. The Western Azerbaijan Community has issued a statement in connection with the Brussels meeting of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with President of the Council of the EU Charles Michel and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports.

According to the statement, the issue of the safe and dignified return of Western Azerbaijanis to their homes was discussed at the trilateral meeting held in Brussels on July 15, 2023.

"The inclusion of the issue of Western Azerbaijanis’ return to their homes on the agenda of negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia is a historic step towards a peaceful resolution of this issue in accordance with international law. This inspires the Western Azerbaijan Community and every Azerbaijani forcibly expelled from Armenia to act to realize the right to return,” the community said.

The Western Azerbaijan Community once again declares that the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to their homes is not only the triumph of human rights and justice, but also a necessary condition for the establishment of lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“In this regard, we sincerely welcome the inclusion of the issue of the right and security of the return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia within the framework of the Brussels peace process,” the community added.

“The Western Azerbaijan Community, in parallel with considering the issue of returning to the Brussels peace process, which helps to normalize interstate relations, declares its readiness for direct negotiations and renews its call for dialogue with the Government of Armenia," the community said.