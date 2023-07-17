Azerbaijan greenlights amendments to Preferential Trade Agreement with Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Amendments to the "Preferential Trade Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye" have been approved, Trend reports.

The relevant order was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The Protocol on amendments to the "Preferential Trade Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye", which was signed on April 29, 2023, in the city of Samsun (Türkiye), has been approved.

Meanwhile, according to the State Customs Committee, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Türkiye from January through June 2023 amounted to $3.916 billion, which is an increase of 34.8 percent year-on-year.