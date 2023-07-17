Azerbaijan gives Audiovisual Council, MEDIA Development Agency new powers (UPDATE)

details added, first published at 15:44

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amendments to the "List of Services Provided to Micro, Small and Sedium-sized Etrepreneurship Entities in Small and Medium-sized Business Houses", approved by Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated June 26, 2018, No. 148, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the Audiovisual Council and Media Development Agency (MEDIA) of the Republic of Azerbaijan are given new powers.

The new powers include:

1. consent to change the logo (emblem) of the editorial office of the subject of audiovisual media;

2. issuance, duplication, renewal, suspension, restoration and cancellation of a license for audiovisual media activities;

3. consent to the use of other languages (in addition to the official language) in the programs of the terrestrial broadcaster;

4. issuance of a reasoned conclusion on the compliance of the amended composition of the participants of the audiovisual media subject with the requirements of the Law "On Media" of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

5. consent to broadcast programs of a foreign audiovisual broadcaster using the services of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the amendments, the powers of MEDIA also include:

1. Consent to change the logo (emblem) of the editorial office of print and online media included in the register of mass media;

2. Acceptance of applications for inclusion in the media register of subjects of print or online media, news agencies;

3. Issuance of a media registration certificate to a media subject included in the media register.