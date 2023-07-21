I am very glad that healing process in our media is progressing successfully - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 21. “The independence of the Azerbaijani media is one of the main conditions for the development of our society. I am very glad that the healing process in our media is progressing successfully,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Shusha Global Media Forum on “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution”, Trend reports.

“Articles that are against the interests of the people and may harm the interests of the state are now very rare. That is, this is again a factor that indicates the responsibility of the media,” the head of state underlined.

