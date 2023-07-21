Provisions of Declaration on Allied Interaction are being fulfilled - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 21. “The signing of the Declaration on Allied Interaction had a solid foundation,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Shusha Global Media Forum on “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution”, Trend reports.

“As for the period we are going through after the signing, this period is completely new for the world, for our region, including Russia and ourselves. But despite this, despite such a serious change in the geopolitical situation, the development of relations between Russia and Azerbaijan since the signing of the Declaration has been quite successful. There have been many contacts at the highest level, there have been contacts at the level of heads of government, ministers of foreign affairs and other representatives of governments and state bodies. Therefore, I can say with full confidence that provisions of the Declaration are being fulfilled,” the Azerbaijani President underlined.

“I would like to say that those small rough edges that we see in the Russian media in relation to Azerbaijan and in the Azerbaijani media in relation to Russia have no influence on the policy of Azerbaijan and Russia,” the head of state noted.

