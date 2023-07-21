Every time I come to Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, first thing I feel is a sense of pride - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 21. “Every time I come to Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, the first thing I feel is a sense of pride. Because it is impossible not to be proud of my people, our Army, our heroes,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Shusha Global Media Forum on “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution”, Trend reports.

“And every time you also come to Shusha along Victory Road, just look at how our heroic soldiers and officers with only light weapons covered this road, how they died in hand-to-hand battles in the face of the enemy armed with cannons, tanks, and artillery. This is how high the spirit of the Azerbaijani people is. In other words, all this showed the qualities of our people to all of us again. It once again showed to each of us, first of all, and to the whole world how high the moral qualities of the Azerbaijani people are,” the head of state added.

Will be updated