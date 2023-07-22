Regional development here in the Southern Caucasus largely depends on normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 22. “Well, regional development here in the Southern Caucasus largely depends on the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Shusha Global Media Forum on “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution”, Trend reports.

“We have now international actors, which should try to help us to find a mutually acceptable solution. And fortunately, what we've seen so far is clear that all international actors understand that this solution must be based on international law. And now, after almost three years have passed since the end of Second Karabakh War, we hear more and more very straightforward statements that Karabakh is Azerbaijan. If that was the case, during the times of occupation, probably the Second Karabakh War wouldn't have started,” the head of state emphasized.

