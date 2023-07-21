Armenia accepted that Karabakh is Azerbaijan publicly and now they need to put their signature under the document - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 21. At the moment, we have three international actors who are providing the assistance - the United States, Russia and the European Union. And on three tracks, Azerbaijan works in good faith. And on three tracks, Azerbaijan works in good faith and with result-oriented approach. But so far, it did not end in any result, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Shusha Global Media Forum on “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution”, Trend reports.

“Because Armenia needs to make, I think, one of the final steps. They already made several steps after the war, I would say that these were not the steps, which they made voluntarily. There have been several cases during the last two-and-a-half years, several episodes. I would name it like it clearly demonstrated to Armenia that if they do not recognize our territorial integrity, we will not recognize their territorial integrity. And what will mean for them is more or less clear. They already accepted that Karabakh is Azerbaijan publicly. Now they need to put their signature under the document. And this is one of the final steps and there must be some more,” the head of state noted.

