Hopefully by end of this year, two more European countries will be recipients of Azerbaijani gas - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 21 July 2023 19:01 (UTC +04:00)
Hopefully by end of this year, two more European countries will be recipients of Azerbaijani gas - President Ilham Aliyev

Humay Aghajanova
SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 21. The Southern Gas Corridor project was successfully implemented, and already for more than two years Azerbaijan became an important gas supplier to Europe, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Shusha Global Media Forum on “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution”, Trend reports.

“The President of the European Commission names Azerbaijan a reliable partner, and the Energy Commissioner of EU calls Azerbaijan a pan-European gas supplier. And this is true because geography of our gas supplies to Europe is becoming broader and broader, and hopefully by the end of this year, two more countries, two more European countries will be recipients of Azerbaijani gas,” the head of state noted.

