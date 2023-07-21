President Ilham Aliyev's speech provided a powerful boost to Shusha Global Media Forum - TASS

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 21. President Ilham Aliyev's speech provided a powerful boost to the Shusha Global Media Forum, first deputy director-general of Russia’s TASS news agency, Mikhail Gusman, told reporters after President Ilham Aliyev's address on "New Media in the Era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution" at the Shusha Global Media Forum, Trend reports.

"I thank President Ilham Aliyev for such an open, sincere, deep, and significant conversation. President Ilham Aliyev spent over two hours meeting with leaders of the global media community, answering all questions candidly, comprehensively, persuasively, and with solid arguments. I've spoken with our colleagues and friends from different countries, and they were profoundly impressed. The president is well aware of the issues, and he is deeply engaged in them. Today's conversation was simply incredible. We discussed various topics, including international and domestic matters, as well as the most relevant issues for Azerbaijan related to concluding a peaceful agreement with Armenia, strategic development of the country, and the president's vision as a leader of the Non-Aligned Movement. All of this was an enormous gift from President Ilham Aliyev. It gave a powerful impetus to the entire forum. I believe that during the forum's next two days, we will all be inspired by our meeting with President Ilham Aliyev," Gusman said.

The forum, organized by the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev as part of the Heydar Aliyev Year and in connection with the 148th anniversary of Azerbaijan's national press, is attended by 150 foreign guests from about 50 countries, including state information agencies from 34 countries, 12 international organizations, and media structures. Among the participants are 60 leaders and representatives of local media.

The forum aims to discuss global issues in media and information-communication spheres. Prominent and influential leaders from the world's renowned media, along with experts, will discuss new tools in journalism and communication in the digital era, digital transformation, media management in the modern information environment, and the establishment of sustainable business models in the media industry. The discussions will also cover consumer trends in new media, media literacy, methods to combat disinformation and fake news, journalist safety, and other topics.

During the forum, an initiative for creating the media platform of the Non-Aligned Movement will also be proposed.

The city of Shusha, which has hosted numerous international events, is gathering leaders of leading global media, journalistic organizations, influential experts in the information-communication sphere, and renowned journalists for the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan.