Not giving us maps of landmines is a continuation of Armenian terror - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 21. Landmines already claimed almost 300 lives and serious injuries of our civilians and military personnel. So, 300 mine explosions on the liberated territories, because of these war crimes,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Shusha Global Media Forum on “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution”, Trend reports.

“Planting landmines is a war crime. But not giving us the maps of landmines is a continuation of the Armenian terror. Because we know that they have it. This is how the mines are being planted. Those, who plant the mines, they have to have a map. Otherwise, they themselves can be victims of those mines. They first denied on the very high level, on the level of the Armenian Prime Minister that they have mine maps. But we knew they have. Then, finally they admitted that they have it,” the head of state noted.

Will be updated