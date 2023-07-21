We are undertaking very serious efforts in demining - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 21. We are undertaking very serious efforts in demining. We purchased equipment, special machines, the mining machines. One of our local companies started to produce demining machines in Azerbaijan,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Shusha Global Media Forum on “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution”, Trend reports.

“According to our estimation more than 1 million mines have been planted. The maps, which Armenians gave us, cover about 400,000. That means that they admitted that 400,000 have been planted, but we know that it is more than 1 million. So, it's very credible information,” the head of state emphasized.

