Our relations with African countries are developing rapidly - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 22. “Our relations with African countries are developing rapidly. Some time ago, our embassy in the African Union was also opened,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Shusha Global Media Forum on “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution”, Trend reports.

“At the same time, we are in close contact with African countries within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement, and I have already mentioned that part of our humanitarian aid during the COVID period was also directed to the African continent. I must also state that until today our relations in the economic and commercial sphere have not been on a very high level. Just like on the political level. There are probably natural reasons for this, and I think that opportunities in this direction will be evaluated as contacts become more intense. Anyway, we are interested in that,” the head of state noted.

