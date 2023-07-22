We were moving towards the goal, we reached many goals - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 22. “During the second Karabakh war and afterwards, the countries distinguished for being close to Armenia could no longer hide their pro-Armenian position or did not want to,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Shusha Global Media Forum on “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution”, Trend reports.

“To a certain extent, this led to the straining of our relations with such countries. But that doesn't mean it will be like this forever. At this stage, it will end, a new stage will open, and the main thing is that you have an agenda. In the post-war period, we did everything in sequence, one step was a logical continuation of the previous step, and we were moving towards the goal. We reached many goals. There are some goals we haven't reached yet, but we will reach them,” the head of state mentioned.

