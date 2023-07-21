We did not do anything for which we would be ashamed - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 21. “If you trace the chronology of all our actions, even if you go back before the beginning of the second Karabakh war, you will see logic and a very strong argument on our side. We did not do anything for which we would be ashamed or we could say, “yes, we are wrong there.” We did everything right,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Shusha Global Media Forum on “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution”, Trend reports.

“We gave them a chance, including the Armenian leadership before the start of the second Karabakh, war for two years, but they did not take advantage of it. We gave them a chance at a time when the Lachin-Khankendi road was just a “thoroughfare” through which Armenia transported mines that were produced in Armenia in 2021. And we discovered these mines. We found them. We invited representatives of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, as well as representatives of the Russian-Turkish monitoring center, which is located in Aghdam, demonstrated that to them and asked: “How did these mines get into Karabakh? Who brought them? And who was supposed to watch? It is unacceptable for us to die after the Victory on our own territory because Armenia continues its policy of terror,” the head of state mentioned.

