Establishment of checkpoint on the border is an important stage in the post-conflict situation - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 21. “The establishment of a checkpoint on the border is an important stage in the post-conflict situation,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Shusha Global Media Forum on “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution”, Trend reports.

“These actions were fully accepted, although not immediately and not entirely willingly by all actors, but they were eventually perceived as legitimate. It was also a message. But how many times are we supposed to send messages? How many times can we hint? Was it not enough? The Farrukh operation, the situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan in May 2021, the situation on the border in September 2022, and the border checkpoint. Well, how many messages should we give to them? Are they really so slow-witted?” the Azerbaijani President noted.

Will be updated